The Ideal Markets of Hopkins County has continued its tradition of raising funds to help the local high schools with some of their extracurricular activities. Alex Howell, district manager for Ideal Market, said community support has made the annual donations possible. Students and faculty from both Madisonville North and Hopkins County Central were pictured with Ideal employees Howell, Tom Eveland and Tony Lile as part of a check presentation made to each school.
