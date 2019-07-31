Good morning Hopkins County. What a beautiful day it is here in the Heart of the West Kentucky coalfield. It is about 25 degrees cooler than the past three or four days. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and pray that you have had a great week.
I mentioned this last week, and I would like to expand a little concerning the American Legion, and VFW in Hopkins County. Their Honor Guard that takes part in all veterans funerals if requested. I can't thank them enough for the very special ceremony at my brother's funeral. It was so very special. They were so professional and caring to the Family. I will never forget their kindness. I will always remember their salute to my brother, Ronnie Hensley, and all the other men and women that have passed.
The flag flying, the 21-gun salute, the presentation of our great flag being presented to his wife, made me even more proud of this great country. Please if you lose a love one that is a veteran, reach out to the American Legion or local VFW. You will be glad you did.
Brother John and his lovely wife Brenda were surprised this past Sunday. Two of their sons, and their families came to Church. One son and family lives in Maine -- a 19-hour drive. They were coming in for a family visit and spend some time in this great commonwealth. It was a special time for the Shoulta family. After our fellowship meal, they all headed off to church camp.
I would like to invite all my friends and those that read my article to my church, the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, August 4 at 11 a.m. We are having our annual Homecoming. I believe the church is 176 years old.
Our entertainment needs no introduction, the outstanding Childress Family from Madisonville. If you enjoy gospel music, you need to come and join us and help us celebrate. Brother John will have a short sermon; the Childress Family will perform, and we will have a fellowship meal. You will have one special day, I promise.
Driving around our little prairie, several things make me proud. One stands out -- the way that our cemeteries are taken care of. I want to thank everyone that takes part and assures us that our friends and families burial plots are well-kept. I do know in many cases some of the work is hired. I also see some signs put up asking for donations. Someone must pay for mowing and weed eating and misalliances stuff. I am asking that occasionally, when you can, send a check for 5 or 10 dollars to help.
As school will be starting shortly, start watching for the kids and the buses. Let's have a safe school year. Please send me what is happening in your world, My readers want to know. Your old buddy, Noel.
