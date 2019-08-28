Aug. 28
Senior Bingo Luncheon
11a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 28
Growing Herbs Series
12 Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Hopkins County Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville, KY 42431
Interested in learning how to grow different kinds of herbs indoors or outdoors? Then come to this free lunch class series where we go into detail on how to grow, care for, and maintain your favorite kinds of herbs. Light lunch is provided. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
Sept. 4
Senior Bingo Lunch
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Sept. 6
Gospel Music Extravaganza
6:30 p.m.
Where: Victory Church, 615 Brown Road, Madisonville
The Gospel Music Extravaganza welcomes Joseph Habedank as the featured artist for this evening. He was voted the #1 Male Vocalist at the Singing News Fan Awards held at the 2018 National Quartet Convention. He is a Dove Award winner for his album Resurrection this past year at the Dove Awards. With the combination of his worshipful spirit, his testimony about addiction and his anointed songs, this is a concert that you will not want to miss. Also performing will the local gospel group, The Childress Family. For more information, call 270-825-1459 or email info@childressfamily.com.
Sept. 7
Gospel Music Extravaganza
2 p.m.
Where: Victory Church, 615 Brown Road, Madisonville
The Gospel Music Extravaganza is thrilled to welcome the #1 Group in Gospel Music - Triumphant Quartet to Madisonville. They were honored with that award at the Singing News Fan Awards held during the 2018 National Quartet Convention, as well as Album of the Year and Song of the Year. They have had multiple chart-topping songs and are a great group of guys. The Childress Family will be performing this afternoon as well. For more information, please call 270-825-1459 or email info@childressfamily.com
Sept. 7
First Saturday Hike
7 p.M.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Winter hikes will focus on rock formations, sunsets, and landscapes glistening with ice and snow. Enjoy native wildflowers blooming during the spring hikes and take a break from the heat during evening summer hikes. Don't miss the fall hikes to see the changing color of the forest. Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
Sept. 8
Wet and Water Loving Native Plants
2 p.M.
Where: Mahr Park Arboretum, 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Alicia Bosela, owner of Ironweed Native Plant Nursery in Columbia, KY., will present a program on the best native plant species for a rain garden or wet area. The program will be followed by a native plant sale. Local source seed used to grow the plants and all are nursery propagated. 270-584-9017
September 11
Senior Bingo Lunch
11 aM-2 pM
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
September 13
Joan Shelley in Concert
7:30 pM
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
As technology rules the sound of the day, it's good to be reminded how powerfully a single voice can transmit deep emotion. Joan Shelley and her guitar partner Nathan Salsburg produce refreshing breaths of Kentucky air in a world of compressed drums and overly processed vocals. Tickets: $20 Call 270-821-2787 for more information.
September 17
Eykamp String Quartet
7:30 pM
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Members of the Eykamp String Quartet serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville. The Eykamp Family established the quartet and vision in 2002. This dynamic quartet provides classical music performances of artistic excellence and passion and is committed to ensuring that both chamber and orchestral music are a vital part of our community and beyond. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 270-821-2787.
September 18
Senior Bingo Lunch
11 aM-2 pM
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
