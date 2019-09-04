Congratulations to Charles and Carolyn Foster, who were crowned as the first Hopkins County Relay Prom Survivor King & Queen on Saturday, August 24 at the Purple Prom.
Charles and I were honored to do the honors and represent the Nebo Royalty in crowning the prom royalty. The event was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The prom was enjoyed by all those attending and plans are underway to do it again next year!
A special thanks goes to our Purple Prom Sponsors: Baptist Health, Carhartt, Edward Jones, Wal-Mart, Oasis, Captain D's, Applebee's, Hanson Country Store, Country Cupboard, Dr. Pepper, Sureway, Tumbleweed, Subway, Catfish Harbor, MarketPlace, Purple Toad Winery, Laura Curl-Younique, Becky Wilson-Pampered Chef, Desiree Oates-Origami Owl, Teresa Skaggs-Mary Kay, Team Carhartt, Flyin' Purple Cancer Beaters and the Nebo Royalty.
The Relay for Life Survivors Brunch will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hanson Baptist Church. All cancer survivors are invited to attend along with their guest. Visit the ACA website for info about their programs: www.cancer.org. Join our community in the fight against cancer! Volunteers and teams are still being accepted to participate in Relay on Friday, September 13. The event is being held at the MCC Health Campus, 750 Laffoon St, next to the Baptist Health Clinic this year. There will be plenty of activities beginning at 5 p.m. for the whole family to enjoy: music, games and food. Direct Sales vendors will be setup this year. For info call 270-875-3507 or email: r4l.hopkins.ky@gmail.com
Survivors will be recognized during the 6 p.m. Opening Ceremonies. The highlight of the evening will be the 9 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony. Participants will gather around the track to remember those who have been affected by cancer as the candles are lit in honor or memory of cancer patients. The public is invited to support the effort by purchasing a luminaria in honor of a loved one. Bags are $7 or you can get a keepsake Jar Lantern with a Shepherds Hook for $15 or 2 for $25.
The 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming is just 10 days away. The schedule is still filling up with activities and vendors. It's not too late to reserve a vendor, BBQ or food booth or enter the Car Cruise-In. Please contact Karen Lantrip at 270-853-7253 or Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 if you'd like to sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor. Contact Jenny Ramage at 270-584-3364 if you'd like to perform on Saturday. Contestants are also needed for the Talent Show on Saturday. The contest is open for all ages! This is your chance to showcase your special talents and follow your dreams! Contact Pat Vincent for info. Watch our Nebo Fall Festival & BBQ Facebook
Page for info. Vendor forms and info are posted on the page or you can get it from the backdoor display at the Nebo Community Center. For more info about the 6th Annual Fit For A King 5K Run/Walk call 270-871-5213 or 270-875-5455. Rose Creek Presbyterian Church is doing a Quilt Giveaway at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Visit their Facebook Page or contact Pastor Becky Zahrte at 270-978-3328 for info.
Nebo residents are encouraged to roll out the welcome mat and decorate their property to welcome our festival visitors with their fall or patriotic décor Everyone can participate, even if it's just a bow or flag on the mailbox, some mums on the porch or a wreath on the door.
The City of Nebo is accepting donations designated to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Sept. 7: Relay for Life Survivors Brunch, 11 a.m. at Hanson Baptist Church.
Sept. 7: 9/11 Heroes Run, 8 p.m. at Justice Center.
Sept. 9: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Sept. 13: Relay for Life, 5-10 p.m. at MCC Health Campus.
Sept. 13-14: 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ & Alumni Homecoming. 5-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974, 5 p.m. at Country Cupboard. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Oct. 18: WHS Fall Festival & Concert with Timmy Dunn!
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Adrianna Barco, Tamara Sidebottom, Ginna Sarmiento and Cameron Pleasant. Adrianna will turn 4 on Sept. 2. She is the 2017 Duchess Jr. Baby Relay and the 2018 Wee Miss US. Tamara will celebrate on Sept. 7. She is the mother of Kylee, 2017 Young Miss Nebo Relay. Ginna will celebrate on Sept. 9. She is the mother of Maria, 2017 Duchess Wee Miss Nebo Relay. Cameron will turn 20 on Sept. 10. She is the 2016 Princess Miss Nebo and 2017 Jr. Miss Nebo Relay.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Sept. 4-10.
Wed. Sept. 4: Thelma Morgan.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Sept. 4-10
Get Well prayers are needed for Mason Ramage, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
