"Call me Ishmael," "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," and my personal favorite, "When he was nearly thirteen, my brother Jem got his arm badly broken at the elbow." All great books have a memorable beginning, and these are just a few of the more famous first lines from the books: "Moby Dick," "A Tale of Two Cities," and "To Kill A Mockingbird."
As we start our new year of programming here at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Library, I hope for a memorable beginning, because a good start sets the tone for the whole story. Beginnings are a magical time. Everything seems fresh and exciting, and the possibilities are endless. I look at the Library and I see great things and unlimited potential. I see excellent services offered in-house and through Outreach, and through online resources.
I see a supportive community that is engaged in what the library has to offer. Finally, I see dedicated library staff ready and willing to help meet your needs. The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library plans to look for opportunities to increase our offerings to the community. We want to find the holes in our services and fill them with quality programs. In addition to what we already have
in place, we want to explore new and emerging technologies that will continue to move the library into the future.
We have some great programs in store for the month of September. Here is a list of currently planned programming, for more information, please check out our website www.publiclibrary.org, stop by, or give us a call at 270-825-2680.
• Brown Bag Book Club will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 at noon. Grab your lunch and come on down to the Brown Bag Book Club, the last Thursday of every month at noon. Our guest speaker this month is our very own Mance Chappell as he reviews and leads a discussion of the popular Graphic Novel: The Watchmen by Alan Moore. Desserts and drinks provided by the Friends of the Library.
• Homeschool Orientation Day -- Do you homeschool? Have questions about how the library can help your homeschool family? This is the event for you! On Thursday, Sept. 12, beginning at 1 p.m., HCMPL invites homeschooling students and their families to join us in a day of programming fun, online resource guides, library tours and one-on-one tech help! Let us show you how we can help you!
• Let's get ready to rumble. On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library and Badfellas Gaming Community present our next Smash Brothers Tournament! This month, we will also have a Poke'mon Sun and Moon Tournament! Bring your partners and get ready to throw down in an epic battle. Bring your A Game. Program runs from 12 noon -- 8 p.m. Call Ashley at 270-825-2680 for any questions.
• Chess Club is back! We had a great turn out for the August meeting, and we hope to see you at our meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.
• Turn the Page YA Book Club begins another year of exciting YA reads! For those young at heart, at any age! (Even those of us, like me, who are a little more A and a lot less Y!) Come join us the last Tuesday of the month at 5pm for book talks and fun! Our first meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. is a YA Free for all! Bring your favorite YA books to share! Turn the Page YA Book Club is a Young Adult Genre Book Club, open to all ages.
• Wednesday, Sept. 25 is National Women's Health and Fitness Day. HCMPL is celebrating this day of health by bringing back one of our most well attended programs -- our Health Fair. Due to overwhelming support by the community, this event has outgrown our building and this year will be help at the Parkway Plaza Mall. Through community partners, we will offer healthy snack, a blood drive, sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure checks, a women's self-defense class and chair yoga! Be sure to check our article in the Messenger next week for more information about the 2019 Health Fair.
• Ms. Shanna is shaking things up this year for Children's programming! Story Time is now being offered twice a week on two separate days and times. Story Time is now every Wednesday at 11 a.m. and every Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. Lego Club will now be offered every Tuesday at 4p.m. Lastly, Teen Nights are still the last Friday of every month beginning at 6 p.m.
