Oct. 23 & 30
Senior Bingo Lunch
11am - 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 p.m. and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Oct. 24
Haunted Hopkins County
5:30 pm
Where: Hopkins County - Madisonville Public Library, 425 East Center Street, Madisonville
Join HCMPL and the Hopkins County Paranomal Society as they review and discuss all things paranormal, types of hauntings, and real tales about local experiences, spooky things and paranormal activity! Call (270) 825-2680 for more information.
Oct. 25
Ember & Ashes/ Boscoe France Band
7 pm
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center, Madisonville
Ember & Ashes and the Boscoe France Band are taking over The Crowded House stage! Ember & Ashes plays 7 - 8:30, and Boscoe France will play from 8:30-11. Come in for some delicious food, yummy drinks, and great live music.
Oct. 25--26
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musica
Fri. 7 pm / Sat. 2 & 7 pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
For ticket information, call 270-821-2787.
Oct. 25--26
Winders' Farm & IMC Windermere Manor & Hayrides
7 pm - 11pm
Where: Winders Farm, 127 Flat Creek Street, Mortons Gap
The Haunted Winders' Farm has spooked visitors since they opened for frights in 2006. The farm is located at the edge of town and consists of 80+ acres of haunted land. The owners have had their fair share of the paranormal, and are hoping visitors can feel the same spooky vibes this Halloween season. The Windermere Manor will chill you to the bone, while the haunted hayride through Winders' Wood along Flat Creek will give you the fright of your life. This experience is not for the faint of heart. The Haunted House, Hayride, Drive-In Movie, and Ghost Walks at Winders' Farm are open Friday and Saturday nights from now to Halloween. Tickets are $10 per adults and children. Contact 1-270-258-9593 for more information.
Oct. 25 - 27
Zombie Forest Paintball Hayride
6:30 pm - Midnight nightly
Where: 1168 Antioch Church Road, Hanson
Our woods have become infested with zombies and we need your help! Come join us on our special wagons equipped with paintball guns and special paintballs that kill zombies. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and wagons leave every 20 minutes starting at 7 pm. Don't want to shoot zombies? Bring a lawn chair and watch the free movies under the stars on the large screen and enjoy snacks from the snack bar. Practice range available for those who want to get their aim perfected. For more information, call 270-339-2882.
October 26
Handmade Market at Reclamation Acres
10am - 4pm
Where: 4848 Greenville Road, White Plains
Come out to the farm and support over 40 local artisans, all 100% handmade items! Enjoy live music and fun for kids, including inflatable bull riding, costume contests, petting zoo, kid's activities, professional fall photo sessions and delicious food! Call 270-315-9888 for more information.
October 26
Spooky Extravaganza
Noon--8pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
A variety of Halloween activities are scheduled for the weekend at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. Halloween crafts, trick-or-treating, and contests for best Jack-o-lantern, campsite decorating, and costumes, just to name a few. For more information, call: 270-797-3421.
October 26 Mad City Pride 11:30 am--9pm
Where: Ballard Convention Center, 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville
Mad City Pride is happy to host their fourth annual Pride event in Madisonville! Come back for yet another year of showing folks what small town prides are! This year we are back at the Ballard Convention Center. Massages, giveaways, top spinning, gaming, food, music, advocacy, and so many other things going on in the day!
October 26 Slash & Dash Halloween Bash 3 pm--9pm
Where: Skyview Skate Park, 40 North Franklin Street, Madisonville
Skyview Skatepark is hosting the 2nd Annual Slash and Dash Halloween Bash! Open Jam Contest with 2 divisions (16 and under, 17 and up), a "Franken-Rail" special challenge, "Monster" S.K.A.T.E full park game, and a best costume trick. There's even live music by The Laybacks and tons of prizes! Contact (270) 584-9131 for more information.
October 26 West End Halloween 7 pm--11:30pm
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
The Crowded House is hosting their 8th West End Halloween! This year's theme is "Hollywood Halloween," so dress for the stars. There will be a costume contest and DJ Magik Mike will be dropping beats all night long.
October 26 Halloween Costume Bash 7pm--11:30pm
Where: Center Street Bar & Grill, 11 West Center Street, Madisonville
Center St Bar & Grill is hosting their best Halloween Party yet! Couples and individual costume contests with cash prizes, plenty of Halloween swag, and gifts for designated drivers. Music will be provided by DJ Treez. Here's to a spooky evening!
October 26 Trick or Trivia 8:30pm--10:00pm
Where: Wildfire Pizza, 17 West Center Street, Madisonville
Wildfire Pizza is transforming their space into a Haunted Pizzeria for Trick or Trivia! Enter at your own risk. Trivia covers all things spooky, so be ready to show those trivia skills off. There is even a costume contest, with the best dressed team winning $80 cash! Maximum 4 people per team, with $10 down to reserve a table. Keep an eye out for random giveaways throughout the night. This event is not suitable for children. Call (270) 452-2888 for more information or to reserve your spot!
October 30 FamilyFest 2019 4pm--9pm
Where: Covenant Community Church, 1055 North Main, Madisonville
Presented by Covenant Community Church, families can enjoy live music, pie eating contests, children's costume contest, food trucks, free games for children and free candy. Ride bands will be available for $3 each for unlimited rides per person. For more information, contact the church at 270-821-2000. Rain date is set for October 31.
November 1 - 2 2019 Fall Craft Fair 10 am - 7 pm daily
Where: Parkway Plaza Mall, Madison Square Drive, Madisonville
Fall is the perfect time to get crafty, and with the Hopkins County - Madisonville Public Library, you'll get your chance to satisfy your artistic side! At the 2019 Fall Craft Fair, you'll be able to browse a vast selection of locally-made crafts and unique gifts from personal crafters and vendors. And after you shop, stop by the mouth-watering bake sale to satisfy your sweet tooth! Come and spend a relaxing day as you explore all the amazing items that will be on display. For more information, call 270-825-2680.
November 1 Nicholas Jamerson 8pm
Where: Center Street Bar & Grill,11 West Center Street, Madisonville
Nicholas Jamerson is taking over Center St Bar & Grill for one night only! With his dreamy acoustic picking and a voice that runs molasses-thick, old-soul Nicholas Jamerson writes earnest songs that are filled with heart. This up close and personal show is not to be missed. Cover charge at the door. Call (270) 584-9036 for more information.
November 2 First Saturday of the Month Hike 1pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Don't miss the fall hikes to see the changing color of the forest. Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
November 2 Cirque Mechanics in 42ft 3pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
At the center of every circus rests a 42-foot ring full of thrills, laughs and excitement. 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, is the latest invention from the creative minds of Cirque Mechanics. The company dares you to leap into the circus ring and experience the timelessness of this evolving art form. The shows' unique mechanical interpretation of the traditional and its story full of the lore of the historic one-ring circus create a welcoming place, like a big top, where you can be amazed. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, to the Cirque Mechanics' world of gears and canvas, pulleys and sawdust - within 42FT. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
