Lora Morris, of Madisonville, was nominated by Mike Davenport, professor and director of workforce solutions, and Britney Mitchell, workforce development liaison, for the September Student of the Month Award.
“She enrolled in our second commercial driver’s license course and was the first female student to complete the program. Lora did an outstanding job not only in the classroom but on the road driving. She passed her driving test the first time and her attention to detail and her persistence will lead her to achieve a rewarding career,” said Mitchell.
