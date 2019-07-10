Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Casey A. Burge, 41, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a Hardin County warrant.
• Anthony D. Simms, 32, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance.
• Kirsten Bean, 22, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance.
• Alex R. Larkins, 33, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with nonpayment of court fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Gregory Mullins, 33, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Travis M. Boucher, 28, of Princeton was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Webster County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Jeremiah Combs, 22, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Johnathan W. Stewart, 41, of Nortonville was charged Monday with resisting arrest, fleeing/evading police, first-degree; menacing, disorderly conduct, second-degree; and assault, third-degree. He was also charged with failure to appear twice on a Hopkins County warrant.
