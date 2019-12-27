Local Sports

Boys Basketball

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Louisville Central at Lexington Catholic 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marlin Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Mosley (Lynn Haven, Fla.) at Panama City, Fla.

Lady Gator Holiday Classic: Dawson Springs vs. Bell County at Greenwood- 10 a.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, December 27

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md.- ESPN 11 a.m.

The Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, New York- ESPN 2:20 p.m.

The Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Houston- ESPN 5:45 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl: Southern California vs. Iowa, San Diego- FS1 7 p.m.

The Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Phoenix- ESPN 9:15 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY

World Junior Championship: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Washington- NHLN 8 a.m.

World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, Washington- NHLN 12 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Cleveland at Boston- NBATV 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando- NBATV 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State- NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Minnesota at Colorado- NBCSN 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Semifinals, Honolulu, Hawaii- TENNIS 2 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.