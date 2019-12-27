Local Sports
Boys Basketball
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Louisville Central at Lexington Catholic 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marlin Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Mosley (Lynn Haven, Fla.) at Panama City, Fla.
Lady Gator Holiday Classic: Dawson Springs vs. Bell County at Greenwood- 10 a.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 27
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md.- ESPN 11 a.m.
The Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, New York- ESPN 2:20 p.m.
The Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Houston- ESPN 5:45 p.m.
The Holiday Bowl: Southern California vs. Iowa, San Diego- FS1 7 p.m.
The Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Phoenix- ESPN 9:15 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Washington- NHLN 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, Washington- NHLN 12 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Cleveland at Boston- NBATV 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando- NBATV 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State- NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Minnesota at Colorado- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Semifinals, Honolulu, Hawaii- TENNIS 2 p.m.
