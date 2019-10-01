Madisonville Community College hosted the Garnet "Penny" Pennington Memorial Tournament over the weekend. The men's bracket featured current Madisonville North Hopkins coaches Bryan Fazenbaker and Nick Adcock and North alumni Kyle Hart and Tanner Ray.
The doubles finals were held on Sunday with Fazenbaker/Ray facing Adcock/Hart.
"It was very special to play with Tanner and Kyle after coaching them for the past four years," Fazenbaker said. "Especially at my age to be able to compete on the same court with them, including Nick, my assistant coach, who's also a young guy."
Even though Hart stopped playing for the Maroons since he graduated from North this past May, he's still on top of his tennis game still serving rockets to his former coach and former teammate in the match. Hart and his partner Adcock beat Fazenbaker/Ray 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in a tiebreaker.
"It's a lot of fun to play against Bryan now," Hart said. "Tennis is more of a social thing for me now since I now play doubles with Byan or against him."
Since Hart graduated from North, he's enlisted in the United State Air Force.
"I'm just waiting for my dates for basic training," Hart said. "In the meantime, I've just been hanging out and playing tennis for fun."
While the men's doubles match was going on, the women's doubles championship was being played on the court next to them. Starr Durham/Kylie DeMoss defeated Jennifer Thomas/Kayla Arnott 6-3, 6-2.
The tournament was named in memory of Garnet "Penny" Pennington and was played on the courts at MCC that were dedicated to her.
"Pennington passed away a few years ago," Fazenbaker said. "She was the matriarch of tennis in Madisonville for a long time. Her son played for North and then WKU, and her grandson won the state tournament for Greenwood five or six years ago. This is our unofficial city tournament."
The men's final will be played on Wednesday night at the MCC tennis courts at 5 p.m.
