My guess is that if you are reading this column that some of you are golfers, but many of you are not avid golfers.
My guess, however, is that occasionally some of you do watch golf tournaments on television. If you have not watched a tournament on television, I encourage you to read the comments of some of our local citizens this week and try to watch golf played on the two courses described.
I asked some of our local golfers what is the most unusual golf course that they have ever played? I let each of them define unusual but two golf courses jumped out as being unique or unusual.
BRICKYARD CROSSING GOLF COURSE
This golf course is the choice of longtime Madisonville resident and former Madisonville North Hopkins Athletic Director, Mike Quinn. Quinn grew up in Vincennes, Indiana and is actually back working in Vincennes as the Athletic Director of Vincennes High School.
Quinn grew up going to the Indianapolis 500. He is now 62 years of age and has attended 51 Indianapolis 500 races, so as you can tell he has missed very few of the races.
Quinn rated the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course as the most unusual golf course. The history of this golf course shows a little bit of what makes it unusual.
Brickyard Crossing is in Indianapolis, Indiana and is on the grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the Indianapolis 500 is run each Memorial Day weekend. The course is unique for many reasons one of which is that you start the course playing outside the racetrack but adjoining the Indianapolis 500.
Golfers and their carts can actually go under the racetrack and play four holes inside the Indianapolis 500 racetrack oval. Players then finish the course back outside the track but in the shadows of the track.
This course is unusual in that it is one of the few courses that has hosted PGA Tournaments, Senior PGA Tournaments and as recently as last weekend hosted an LPGA Tournament.
Quinn rated it the most unusual course due to the fact of its history noting, "Being an Indianapolis 500 fan and having been to the races 51 years, having the chance to see the track in places on the golf course is very interesting. Seeing the tower that overlooks the race track as you tee off on number one inside the track was really neat."
Quinn added, "You don't realize how big the racetrack is until you have played the golf course," He concluded by saying,"One of the biggest unusual features is the sand traps that remind me of the British Open."
If you are a golfer or golf fan and would like to see the Brickyard Crossings course, you have a couple of options. First, to be a world class golf course, it is a public golf course and to play it on a prime time weekend morning is only $105 per person for a cart and a round of 18.
If you cannot make the trip to Indianapolis and play the course but would like to see it, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) plays the Indy Women in Tech Championship there usually late September. You can see this Pete Dye designed golf course from the comforts of your home television.
VICTORIA NATIONAL
The other unusual course nearby is the Victoria National Golf Course which is located approximately one hour drive from downtown Madisonville in Newburgh, Indiana.
See Cartwright/Page B3
This land had been used for strip mining from the 1950s until 1977 and is a privately owned golf course designed by Golf Architect Tom Fazio.
Local golf professional Mike Thomas calls it one of the most unusual courses you will ever see as it is amazing how the golf architects made such a beautiful looking course on abandoned strip mining soil. Thomas added, "It is the best driving course I have ever seen from the back tees and has extremely well designed landing areas by Fazio."
As someone who has grown up in areas that have seen some of the damage of reclaimed surface mining property, it is amazing the architectural work of this golf course and the beauty. It is also amazing to look at the million dollar plus homes built on reclaimed strip mining soil.
Victoria National has hosted many high profile events including the US Senior Amateur in 2006 and the Legends Tour (senior tour for the LPGA) in 2003 and 2004.
Although it is a private course and a little bit harder to get on to play for local golfers, it is much easier to go watch events there. It is currently in the middle of a ten year deal to host the Korn Ferry Tour Championship which is the highest level of minor league golf.
I have been to this event a couple of times and it is a great course to walk. The crowds for this tournament are not as big as a major PGA event but yet you can enjoy quality golf and see tremendous beauty that is Victoria National. It is very inexpensive admission to watch the tournament.
If you don't want to trek across the golf course on a hot summer weekend, the tournament is always televised on the Golf Channel and shows some spectacular views of the reclaimed soil.
Another local golfer, Steve Cox, rated Victoria National one of the most unusual courses. Cox noted diplomatically, "All courses are unique in their own way but this one is unique because it is extremely demanding from the tee box to the green."
Cox also commented that one of the enjoyable things, if you ever do get the chance to play at Victoria National, is that it is a home for celebrities. For example, Cox has been able to play Victoria National twice with the former Vice President of the United States Dan Quayle.
On another occasion Cox played the course with Jack Nicklaus's son. Another true story for Victoria National is that then Indiana Governor Mike Pence was playing the course the night before he went to meet Presidential candidate Donald Trump before the prospective President interviewed Governor Pence to be his Vice Presidential candidate.
As Cox said, all courses are unusual and unique. However, if you ever get to play or go see either of these courses or see them on television, you are going to see two extremely unusual golf courses that are very close to us.
