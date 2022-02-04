At around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Hopkins County Schools officially announced that they would be canceling all school related extracurricular activities scheduled for today.
Those included basketball games between the Hopkins Central Lady Storm and McLean County, and Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons and Paducah Tilghman at the Ruoff Mortgage Classic in Owensboro, as well as the 12th Annual HCCHS Storm Archery Classic and the Middle School Regional Governor’s Cup competition at James Madison Middle School.
A Maroons game against Caldwell County that was originally scheduled for last night has been rescheduled for next Thursday, Feb. 10.
