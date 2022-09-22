It’s Friday and teams are now mid-way through the high school football season. Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central are tied with a 3-2 record.

The Storm have a bye week this week before next week’s showdown with Logan County at home

Madisonville-North Hopkins is coming off a loss last week to Daviess County.

Head Coach Chris Price said he has had the Maroons hard at it this week in practice. Madisonville-North Hopkins is hosting Calloway County tonight and its Homecoming for the Maroons.

Calloway comes into the game with a 0-5 record this season.

The Lakers beat North last year so the Maroons are looking for payback tonight.

Madisonville has a 14-6 record against the Lakers since 1998.

With Key players returning for the Maroons the past couple of weeks, North looks to make some noise in Regional and District play.

“The teams we play early in the season get us ready for District play” said Maroon Head Coach Chris Price.

Looking at the stats, Madisonville is looking pretty good through the first half of the season with Freshman Markeez Hightower currently ranked 13th in rushing yards, averaging 113 yards a game this year. Junior quarterback Anias Mitchell is currently ranked fourth in the state in passing yards averaging 177 yards per game for the Maroons and not scared to run the ball if needed . With three games left before we see both North and Central face off against each other its anybody’s game at this point.