Madisonville North Hopkins kept their undefeated season alive on Saturday with a 48-46 win over Shelbyville Central (Tennessee) in the second round of the Marlin Holiday Classic in Panama City, Florida. In addition to giving the Lady Maroons an 11-0 start to their season, the win advanced the team to the championship round of the tournament, which was played on Monday night after the paper's deadline.
Camryn LaGrange and Courtney Peyton combined for 32 points with LaGrange just shy of a 20-point game with 19 and Peyton recorded 13 points. Kara Franklin contributed eight points and Lindsey Peyton scored six point for the Lady Maroons on Saturday. As a team, North made 60% of their free throws with LaGrange taking the bulk of them, making eight out her 11 shots from the line.
North did not play a game on Sunday, but there was a skills competition held for the tournament in which Courtney Peyton and LaGrange particpated. Peyton won the three-point competition while LaGrange won the overall title for the skills competion.
The Lady Maroons played New Manchester (Douglasville, Georgia) in the championship game. A full recap will be in the sports section of Thursday's paper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.