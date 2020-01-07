Central looking for first victory against Wildcats

Looking for their first win of the season, Hopkins County Central held a 30-28 lead over Trigg County Monday night in Cadiz at the end of the third period. The game extended past The Messenger's press deadline. A recap will follow in Wednesday's publication.
The first quarter was dominated by defense as Central led 6-5 through the first eight minutes.
The offense picked up for both teams in the second quarter. With Trigg leading 11-9, Sam Almon hit a clutch 3-pointer to give his a team a 12-11 lead. The Storm took a 20-17 advantage into the break.
Almon had already hit double figures with 10 points in the first half. From the free throw line, the Storm made four out of seven in the first 16 minutes.
Central started out the second half with an 8-2 run to extend their lead to 28-19 with four minutes to go in the third.
