ON TELEVISION
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 16
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Alabama at Troy - ESPN2 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Indiana at Maryland - BTN 5 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee - ESPNU 6 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio State - BTN 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida - SEC 7 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska - ESPNU 8 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, final round, French Lick, Ind. - GOLF 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, Jeju Island, South Korea - GOLF 9 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round, Shanghai - GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)
European Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris - GOLF 5 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 5 (if necessary) - TBS 3 p.m.
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4 - FS1 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Atlanta at New York - ESPN 7 p.m.
Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers - ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Colorado at Pittsburgh - NBCSN 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton - NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - TENNIS 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - TENNIS 6:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - 3 a.m. (Thursday)
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - 5 a.m. (Thursday)
