ON TELEVISION

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, October 16

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Alabama at Troy - ESPN2 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Indiana at Maryland - BTN 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee - ESPNU 6 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State - BTN 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - SEC 7 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska - ESPNU 8 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, final round, French Lick, Ind. - GOLF 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, Jeju Island, South Korea - GOLF 9 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round, Shanghai - GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)

European Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris - GOLF 5 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 5 (if necessary) - TBS 3 p.m.

A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4 - FS1 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Atlanta at New York - ESPN 7 p.m.

Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers - ESPN 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Colorado at Pittsburgh - NBCSN 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton - NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - TENNIS 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - TENNIS 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - TENNIS 6:30 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - 3 a.m. (Thursday)

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds - 5 a.m. (Thursday)

