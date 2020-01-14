Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger
Jaxon Winn takes the opening tip against Butler County. At the time of the press deadline, the game was at halftime with Butler leading 33-23. Winn spearheaded the Storm offense in the second quarter, scoring eight points in the quarter to make it a 10-point margin at the break. Winn led the team in points at the half with 10.
