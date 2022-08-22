Madisonville-North Hopkins had a rough outing in Tennessee over the weekend, dropping all three of their matches in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg.
The Lady Maroons were shutout 4-0 by Dobyns-Bennett High School of Kingsport, TN on Friday. Madisonville goalie Alania Grace had eight saves in the contest.
On Saturday Madisonville met with Central Hardin County, falling 5-2 to the only Kentucky competition they faced in the tournament. Kennedy Justice booted in both of the Lady Maroons’ goals in the contest. Grace had seven saves in the match, withKaytee Parish adding four.
The Lady Maroons face Rhea County of Evensville, TN on Sunday, falling 5-3. Justice scored two of Madisonville’s goals, with Kailey Barber adding the third. Grace grabbed seven saves in the match.
The tournament drops the Lady Maroons to 1-4 on the season.
Madisonville will host Caldwell County tonight at 7 p.m., and will then travel to Hopkins County Central on Thurday.
