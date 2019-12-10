Bravettes hold on for 5-point win over Central girls

After finding themselves with a 15-point deficit by halftime to Union County on Saturday, the Hopkins Central Lady Storm (1-2) woke up in the scond half to eventually cut the lead down to just a single point before the Bravettes righted the ship to hold on for a 51-46 victory in the 6th/7th District Challenge held at Central.
Union County went on a 6-0 run to set the tone in the opening minutes of the game and went into the second quarter with a 14-6 lead over the Lady Storm.
Things didn't change in the second quarter as Union County went on a 10-5 run in the first four minutes and went into halftime with a 30-18 lead.
"We were still sleeping in the first half," Central head coach Nancy Oldham said. "Very disappointed in how we played in the first half."
Central started to get things going in the start of the second half as a 15-5 run cut the Union lead to 35-33. The run was capped off by a couple of 3-pointers by Madison Grigg. Central was down by only four points going into the fourth quarter with the score at 37-33 Union County.
The Lady Storm were able to keep up with Union in the fourth as they trailed 47-46 with less than a minute to go. Central kept throwing up shots, but
nothing would seem to fall as Union prevailed.
"We were missing those little, easy shots," Oldham said. "We've got to learn to hit those. We're playing a young team with freshmen, sophomores and juniors that didn't get a whole lot of experience. It's early in the season so we'll be fine as the season progresses."
Offensively for the Lady Storm, Grigg and Reynolds broke double digits with 11 points each. From the line, Central made 12 out of 14 free throw attempts.
The team will be at Dawson Springs on Friday for a 7th District match-up against the Lady Panthers.
