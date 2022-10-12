The Hopkins County Central Storms fell to the Henderson County Colonels 5-0 in the first round of the Regional Tournament, ending Central boy’s soccer season Monday night.
For the final game against Henderson County, Senior Trevor Weldon finished the night with 15 saves for the Storm. Houston Hanvy had two saves to close out the game.
This year’s team had their share of ups and downs but finished the season strong coming in as runner-ups in the district and making it to regionals.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.