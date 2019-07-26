Large group takes part in Lady Storm basketball camp

Hopkins County Central hosted their annual girls basketball camp this week, led by long-time coach Nancy Oldham.
"It's a three-day camp," Oldham said. "We have grades 1-5 in the mornings and 6-8 in the afternoons, three hours a day for three days. There's a total of 87 kids in the camp this year. They've worked hard and had fun throughout the week."
The camp started on Tuesday and ended on Thursday with the campers improving their basketball skills through a variety of drills and activities.
With Oldham doing the camp for so long -- this year being her 20th year -- she has seen several players come up through the camp and eventually play for the Lady Storm in high school.
"I've been doing this for so long that I've coached some of
See Camp/Page b2
camp
these kids' parents and had them in class," Oldham said. "Now former players are sending their kids to the camp."
Oldham has been with Central since 1996 as the girls basketball coach from 1996-2004 and was Central's athletic director in 2004 until her retirement in 2016. She came out of retirement last year to start a second stint as the Lady Storm's head coach. Central went 12-16 in the 2018-19 season.
Overall, this year's camp was a success with so many kids participating, according to Oldham.
"I love teaching the game," she said. "When you get kids in here who don't know much about the game, and by the end of the camp they can dribble, pass and they understand the game better. It makes it exciting -- helping them get started in the game of basketball."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.