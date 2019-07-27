The Hoptown Hoppers and Henderson Flash were the class of the Ohio Valley Collegiate Baseball League this season.
In the West Division, Hoptown went 25-13 for the best overall record in the league. They won eight of their last 10 games, and were 11-7 at home and 14-6 on the road. The Hoppers got off to a slow start at 1-6. Then they got hot and stayed hot the rest of the way by going 24-7 to secure the best record in the league. The Paducah Chiefs were runners-up in the West Division at 20-18. Fulton Railroaders were next at 16-20 while Madisonville Miners were fourth with a 13-26 mark.
Henderson topped the East Division with a 23-12 record, and winners of nine of their last 10 games. The Flash had an impressive 13-4 record at home this season. The Owensboro RiverDawgs were close behind with a 23-14 mark. The team, coached by Vic Evans, was consistent at home and on the road in 2019. The RiverDawgs were 12-7 at home and 11-7 away. Dubois County placed third in the East Division at 20-18, while Franklin was fourth at 18-22.
The Muhlenberg County Stallions finished regular season play with a 12-27 record. Only three teams managed a winning record on the road. They were Hoptown, Owensboro and Henderson.
The weather was a huge factor in the 2019 OVL season, especially in June.
"The rain was a significant challenge for everybody in the league," said OVL President
See OVC/Page B2
John Bruce of Hopkinsville. "We were able to get most of the games in, but we lost a few games at the end of the season. We just ran out of available days to play."
The first-year president said that each of the nine teams in the league worked hard to get games re-scheduled and played.
"It took a cooperative effort," Bruce said.
The Franklin Duelers were the only team to get all 40 games in, with Muhlenberg County close behind at 39. Henderson played the fewest number of games at 35.
The OVL has seen a dramatic increase in the number of teams since 2015 when there were only five franchises. Paducah and Muhlenberg County joined up the next year. They were followed by Henderson in 2017 and then Franklin this year. The nine team league makes for some difficulties making out a schedule and OVL officials are hoping to add a 10th franchise soon.
"We are engaged in talks to add another franchise, possibly as early as next season," said Bruce, who declined to name the potential newcomer.
The Franklin Duelers are in their first year of competition in the OVL and they made the most of it by finishing with a solid 18-22 regular season mark. Franklin, owned by Kim Cundall, beat Muhlenberg County 13-7 in a play-in game on Wednesday to advance to a best of three series vs. Henderson that began Friday. Other best of three playoff series include: Owensboro vs. Dubois, Hoptown vs. Madisonville and Paducah vs. Fulton.
"We are looking forward to a great tournament," said Bruce. "No lead is safe in this league ... there have been a lot of comeback victories throughout the season. (Henderson) has won a lot of games in July and caught Owensboro to win their division."
