If I asked you to name people who come from Hopkins County to make a living in professional basketball, most people would answer Frank Ramsey with the Boston Celtics and some would point out that Albert Jackson made a career playing internationally. Many people forget that we produced another professional basketball player — Ishmal Baker.

Baker passed away on May 27, 2021 at the age of 80. He spent his adult life and his final days at his home on the corner of Daves Street and Arch Street in Madisonville.

His place of death was not too far from the gymnasium where he made his mark on local basketball at Rosenwald High School.

Rosenwald was the high school for African-American students prior to integration and consolidation and Baker was a star standout for the Tigers from 1957-1961.

High school basketball at that time was what I would call marginally integrated. We still had the segregated schools but high school basketball games in the Kentucky High School Athletics Association tournaments were integrated.

Baker’s Rosenwald teams were one of the powerhouses in western Kentucky during his era. Rosenwald won the district in 1959 and 1961 but were upset in the regional finals both years.

Today the Rosenwald building is named for Caldwell Smith Sr.- a longtime coach and educator. Baker played at Rosenwald under coach Smith and his teammates included Amp Slaton, Jerry Green, William Logan, Ronald Baldwin and Caldwell Smith Jr.

Baker was named to the All-State basketball team during his high school days at Rosenwald and averaged 24.8 points a game his senior year. Coach Smith later remembered Baker as he was the driving force behind those teams.

“Ish was about as fine a player as we had here at Rosenwald as he could rebound, shoot and dribble and do everything,” Smith said in an interview in the 1960s.

It was an interesting story that Baker may have been the reason that Rosenwald made the finals in 1961 but is also the reason they lost. He had reached his 20th birthday just before the regional finals and according to KHSAA rules at that time, he was ineligible. He was unable to play in the game and Christian County, led by future Vanderbilt standout Bob “Snake” Grace, nudged Rosenwald for the regional championship.

The end of Baker’s high school career certainly was not the end of his basketball career. He had worked his summers in high school at the Owen Rudd Construction Company. Rudd was a former University of Kentucky football standout who was a business partner with the one and only Frank Ramsey of the Boston Celtics.

Ramsey became a good friend of Baker’s and used his connections in basketball to get him to a tryout with Marques Haynes.

Baker tried out with the Harlem Globetrotters and actually made the team. He spent most of his brief time with the organization playing against the Trotters on the Washington Generals. However, he made a great influence on Haynes who recruited Baker to be part of the Magicians.

Haynes was a famous Harlem Globetrotter and spun out on his own to create a barnstorming basketball team known as the “Magicians.” With the Magicians, Baker would play up to 235 games a season — compared to the 82 that are played in the NBA. Baker went on to play in every state in the union except Alaska and Hawaii and even made a trip to South America.

Baker had a long career with the Magicians playing with them from 1964 to 1970.

Baker was listed as a 6’4”, 197 pound guard for the Magicians. Having personally met him he seemed a lot taller and bigger.

The Magicians were a show team much like the Globetrotters and what Baker added to the Magicians was his dunking ability.

Today we think of Michael Jordan as being one of the greatest dunkers. According to people who saw Baker of his era, he was a “leaping machine” and could dunk a basketball “like a walk in the park.”

Baker went on to develop dunks that were very creative and that became showstoppers for the Magicians.

Baker enjoyed his days as a professional basketball player but at some point, like all families, family must come first. After the 1970 season with almost 10 years of professional basketball, he came back to Hopkins County and went to work in the coal mines.

He retired as a coal miner from Island Creek Coal Company and was a member of the United Mine Workers.

He and his wife, Beverly, went on to raise a family and had children Ishmal Baker Jr., Steven Baker, Tonja Sims, Stephanie Baker and Cathy Reed.

Ishmal Baker may have died but his long legacy as one of Hopkins County’s greatest basketball players will never be forgotten. He is a member of the Madisonville All-Sports Hall of Fame, which is a small recognition for the greatness which was Ishmal Baker.

