Due to severe weather that was forecast for Friday afternoon and night, Hopkins County Schools canceled a pair of basketball games that were scheduled to be played last night.
The Maroons (4-1) were scheduled to host Henderson County (3-0) and the undefeated Lady Maroons were slated to visit Dixon to meet the Webster County Lady Maroons (2-1).
Dawson Springs Schools canceled games against UHA and Caldwell County last night as well.
Schools will attempt to reschedule games at a later date.
Hopkins County Central will host Hancock County today at 7:30 p.m.
