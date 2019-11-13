On Television
Wednesday, November 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Louisiana State at Virginia Commonwealth- ESPN2 5 p.m.
McNeese State at Wisconsin- BTN 6 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Connecticut- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Villanova at Ohio State- FS1 6 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern- BTN 8 p.m.
Oklahoma State at College of Charleston- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette- FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Connecticut at Vanderbilt- SEC 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Northern Illinois at Toledo- ESPN2 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)- ESPNU 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Tennessee at Arkansas- ESPNU 5 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M- SEC 8 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, Sun City, South Africa- GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
BBWAA MLB Awards- MLB 5 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Clippers at Houston- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at LA Lakers- ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at Philadelphia- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas- NBCSN 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London- TENNIS 6 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London- TENNIS 8 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London- TENNIS 12 p.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London- TENNIS 2 p.m.
