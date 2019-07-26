Seven drivers compete for thrill, cash at fair's demolition derby
Cars were crashing all over the place Thursday night at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair, but no police were needed to work the accidents.
Seven cars took over the arena at the fairgrounds as drivers were competing for $1,500 in the demolition derby.
Coming from all around the area with souped-up junk cars, participants put on a show that left signs of destruction all over the track.
"Just a bunch of good old boys coming out here and crashing cars," said derby director Brad Dublin of the event.
The derby is a tradition at the fair, and this year was no different.
"They've been doing this in fairs since the '40s," said Dublin. "Guys tack the windows out, do their modification and get out here trying to make a little money for themselves and have fun in the process."
Despite the obvious dangers in competing in a demolition derby, the competitors are attracted to it for the thrill of the run, said competitors.
"I enjoy doing things most people wouldn't," said Madisonville native Jacob Dickerson. "Your whole life you are told not to do things, and this is the one opportunity to go for it."
Others are simply swayed by the cash.
"Why not do this? It's just fun," said local competitor Jerade Honeycutt. "A great way to make a quick $1,500."
And by the look of things, fun was had by all.
"Honestly, we are just here for fun today" said Nathan Camp. "It just gives
you something to do. It's fun and a competition."
The derby goes way deeper than just a one-day thing. While the actual event occurs in one day, guys have been working on their cars for weeks leading up to the derby.
"You gotta love it to do it," said Dublin. "It's honestly a lot of work. It's not just wanting to compete. There is a lot of work you have to put into the cars, but the guys love doing it."
All the drivers get their cars in already terrible condition, and throughout the weeks leading up, they prepare the car up to regulations for competition.
"We found this one in Owensboro, You just need to find one that you know can run and has a big body," said Dickerson. "But it's been a lot of work. Like three or four weeks, every day working on it since I got it."
Part of the love for the competition is not only the crashing of the cars but it's getting them ready for the run itself.
"This car took a couple weeks to get it ready," said Honeycutt. "It's all a labor love. I love working on the cars, and it gets all my friends together working on it."
Each driver has a way they stumbled upon their car and how they got it ready for the derby.
"It's simple. I saw this one on the side of the road, bought it and put in a little work," said Camp. "In all, like 15 hours for me, I usually put in way more. This one was just a quick job to have fun.' "
All the cars get destroyed after one go around, and it's back to square one for competitors after just one competition.
"After this, you see how it is and see if it is worth fixing," said Dickerson. "People only get 4 to 5 runs out of their cars."
With those kinds of numbers, it's a good thing getting the cars ready is half the fun.
