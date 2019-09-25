Local Sports

Thursday

Volleyball

Hopkins County Cenral at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central at Grayson County- 6 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Apollo- 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County- 6 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, September 24

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

Notre Dame at Michigan State- FS1 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Alabama at Texas A&M- ESPNU 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Philadelphia at Washington- MLB 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox- ESPN 7 p.m.

Oakland at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle- MLB 9 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Kamaishi, Japan- 12 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.

ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin- TENNIS 10 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 10 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 4- ESPN2 8 p.m.

