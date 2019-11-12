Tuesday, November 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Pittsburgh at Robert Morris - ESPNU 5 p.m.
Creighton at Michigan - FS1 5:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana - BTN 6 p.m.
Missouri at Xavier - CBSSN 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John's - FS2 6 p.m.
Evansville at Kentucky - SEC 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Butler - FS1 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Central Florida - CBSSN 8 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore. - ESPN 8 p.m.
Murray State at Tennessee - SEC 8 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore. - ESPN 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Western Michigan at Ohio - ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Akron - ESPNU 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Cleveland at Philadelphia - NBA 6 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento - NBA 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at NY Rangers - NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The Nitto Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London - TENNIS 6 a.m.
ATP: The Nitto Finals, Singles Round Robin, London - TENNIS 8 a.m.
ATP: The Nitto Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London - TENNIS 12 p.m.
ATP: The Nitto Finals, Singles Round Robin, London - TENNIS 2 p.m.
