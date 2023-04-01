Madisonville-North Hopkins High School announced this week that at the end of the current school year a long time member of the Maroon Athletics family would be assuming the position of Athletic Director, replacing current AD Brock Shoulders, who will be stepping down on June 30.
Brad Faulk, a 2003 graduate of MNHHS, will take over as Athletic Director on July 1.
“Brad has coached several sports, including football, track & field, powerlifting, and basketball over the last 14 years at North Hopkins,” said Principal Adam Harris. “Coach Faulk will be a huge asset to our athletic program. He has always placed a top priority on the students’ interests and their future success. He has made a lasting impact on countless student-athletes from MNHHS.”
Faulk is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from University of the Cumberlands. He is currently a social studies teacher at North Hopkins.
“I am very excited to step into this role at MNHHS and continue to build on the success that the athletic department has achieved over the years,” Faulk said. “I look forward to working with the student-athletes and coaches who represent our school and community.”
Shoulders said he will remain at the high school, which will give him a chance to return to one of his first loves, coaching.
“”I just felt like I would miss too much with my kids as they are approaching high school sports,” he said. “I am staying here to teach and coach.”
Shoulders has served as the Madisonville-North Hopkins AD for two years, but he has been at the high school for 14 years, serving three years as the head football coach and then nine as an assistant coach under head coach Jay Burgett.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.