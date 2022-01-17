Hopkins County Central Lady Storm came out focused and determined to bounce back from their loss in the Kentucky 2A State Championships and they almost played a perfect first half offensively as they shot 13-18 from 2-point range for 72% and 16-29 overall for 55%. They only committed 3 turnovers while holding Caldwell County to 27% and forcing 11 turnovers.

In the first half, Brooklyn Clark lead the way with 8 points. Briana Fritz had 8 points, 4 assists and 3 deflections. Emile Jones had 7 pints, 4 rebounds, 4 assist and 2 steals. Mercy Sutton had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 block shots. Kire Peyton added 4 points and Calijia Mason had 6 points and 2 rebounds in the first half for the Lady Storm. With the score 19-12 early in the second quarter the Lady Storm went on an 18-3 run to open up the lead to 37-15.

The Lady Storm came out were they left off in the third quarter with a 22-7 run to open up a 59-24 lead to start the running clock early in the 4th quarter.

Emile Jones led the Lady Storm with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assist and 4 steals. Clark had 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assist and 3 steals. Mason finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Fritz had 11 points, 5 assist and 6 deflections. Sutton had 10 points 6 rebounds 4 block shots and 2 steals. Lilly Whitaker-Greer added 6 points and 5 rebounds. Peyton and White had 4 points apiece and Cameron Gant had 3 points and 2 assists.

Hopkins County Central shot 32-56 from the field for 57% and 9-21 from the 3-point line. The Lady Storm also added 19 assist, 11 steals and just 5 turnovers. The Lady Storm improved their record to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the district. Caldwell County fell to 4-10 and 0-1 in the district. Hopkins County Central next game will be at Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday night.

Caldwell County 09-08-09-20 - 46

Hopkins County Cen. 17-21-23-17 - 78

HCCHS: Jones 15, Clark 13, Mason 12, Fritz 11, Sutton 10, Whitaker-Greer 6, Peyton 4, White 4, Gant 3

3 pointers: Clark 3, Jones 3, Fritz 1, Gant 1, Sutton 1