Hopkins County Central Lady Storm came out focused and determined to bounce back from their loss in the Kentucky 2A State Championships and they almost played a perfect first half offensively as they shot 13-18 from 2-point range for 72% and 16-29 overall for 55%. They only committed 3 turnovers while holding Caldwell County to 27% and forcing 11 turnovers.
In the first half, Brooklyn Clark lead the way with 8 points. Briana Fritz had 8 points, 4 assists and 3 deflections. Emile Jones had 7 pints, 4 rebounds, 4 assist and 2 steals. Mercy Sutton had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 block shots. Kire Peyton added 4 points and Calijia Mason had 6 points and 2 rebounds in the first half for the Lady Storm. With the score 19-12 early in the second quarter the Lady Storm went on an 18-3 run to open up the lead to 37-15.
The Lady Storm came out were they left off in the third quarter with a 22-7 run to open up a 59-24 lead to start the running clock early in the 4th quarter.
Emile Jones led the Lady Storm with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assist and 4 steals. Clark had 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assist and 3 steals. Mason finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Fritz had 11 points, 5 assist and 6 deflections. Sutton had 10 points 6 rebounds 4 block shots and 2 steals. Lilly Whitaker-Greer added 6 points and 5 rebounds. Peyton and White had 4 points apiece and Cameron Gant had 3 points and 2 assists.
Hopkins County Central shot 32-56 from the field for 57% and 9-21 from the 3-point line. The Lady Storm also added 19 assist, 11 steals and just 5 turnovers. The Lady Storm improved their record to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the district. Caldwell County fell to 4-10 and 0-1 in the district. Hopkins County Central next game will be at Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday night.
Caldwell County 09-08-09-20 - 46
Hopkins County Cen. 17-21-23-17 - 78
HCCHS: Jones 15, Clark 13, Mason 12, Fritz 11, Sutton 10, Whitaker-Greer 6, Peyton 4, White 4, Gant 3
3 pointers: Clark 3, Jones 3, Fritz 1, Gant 1, Sutton 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.