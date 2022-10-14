It’s Friday in Hopkins County, but tonight we have the county rivalry Hopkins County Central vs Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Maroons vs Storm, for Hopkins County, is the game you circle at the beginning of the season. This game is for bragging rights. Hold on to your hats, because this should be a good game.
Both teams have taken some hard hits this season from Logan County and Union County, both teams are healthy and both teams have the will to win this game.
For the Maroons, this is senior night, and coming off a fresh loss to Logan County may have been a reality check they needed to get past the Storm this week. When asked about a possible game plan, Maroon Head Coach Chris Price wasn’t giving any hints.
For the Storm, coming off a big win last week against Calloway County has Central back on track for tonight’s game. Central lost last year’s game and hasn’t forgotten the gut punch they received from the Maroons last year. The Storm will be looking for payback tonight.
You can bet both teams have the gloves off for this one. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month both teams will be wearing PINK accessories with their uniforms. Fans are welcome to join both teams in wearing pink tonight. The game starts at 7 p.m.
