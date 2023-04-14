Thursday night the Lady Storm fell victim to one of the hottest teams in the 2nd Region when they lost to Webster County in an 11-1 contest.
After grabbing two quick outs to start the game, Hopkins County Central lost momentum as the Lady Trojans managed to grab a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the second Emily Ballard picked up the Lady Storm’s only RBI of the night on a sacrifice to second.
The Lady Trojans went on to hold the Lady Storm scoreless the rest of the game while adding four runs in the fourth, and four in the fifth for an 11-1 final score.
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm, allowing seven runs on nine hits with one strikeout over three and two-thirds innings. Lady Storm Keira Bryan threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
With the loss the Lady Storm drop to 3-11 on the season and will face Grayson County Lady Cougars today at Central with a noon start time in the Jesse Huff Invitational that will also include the Mclean County Lady Cougars.
2B: A. Johnson, K. Bryan TB: A. Johnson 2, K. Bryan 2, A. Blanchard 1, A. Blanchard 1, J. Harris 1 HBP: A. Blanchard E: A. McCord 2, A. Blanchard, A. Johnson, M. Killough, J. Harris
The Lady Storm were scheduled to play at double header against Fort Campbell last night after press time. On Monday they will host Caldwell County at 6 p.m.
