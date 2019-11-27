(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Battle 4 Atlantis: Iowa State vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas- ESPN 11 a.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: North Carolina vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas- ESPN 1:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii- ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii- ESPN 4 p.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off: Mississippi vs. Penn State, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.- ESPN2 4 p.m.
Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Cancún, Mexico- CBSN 5 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas State vs. Bradley, Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.- FS1 5 p.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off: Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Championship, Cancún, Mexico- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas- ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Classic: Oregon State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas- FS1 10 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii- ESPNU 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
Northwestern at Illinois- BTN 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Purdue at Michigan- BTN 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisiana State- SEC 7 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, first round, Hong Kong- GOLF 8:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, first round, Hong Kong- GOLF 11:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland- GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Boston- ESPN 6 p.m.
LA Lakers at New Orleans- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia at Columbus- NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Valencia FC, Group H- TNT 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Liverpool, Group E- TNT 2 p.m.
Thursday, November 28
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- ESPN2 2:55 a.m. (Friday)
BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal- FS2 8 p.m.
FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal- FS2 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Maryland, Orlando, Fla.- ESPN2 10 a.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Harvard, Orlando, Fla.- ESPN2 12 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas- ESPN2 12:30 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Providence, Anaheim, Calif.- ESPNU 1 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas- ESPN 3 p.m.
Barclays Center Classic: Memphis vs. North Carolina State, Brooklyn, N.Y.- ESPN2 3 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Fairfield vs. Southern California, Orlando, Fla.- ESPNU 3 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, Quarterfinal, Anaheim, Calif.- ESPNEWS 3:30 p.m.
TBA- ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas- ESPN 5:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Iowa, Las Vegas- FS1 7 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania, Anaheim, Calif.- ESPNU 7:30 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas- ESPN 8 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Pepperdine vs. Arizona, Anaheim, Calif.- ESPN2 10 p.m.
Las Vegas Invitational: San Diego State vs. Creighton, Las Vegas- FS1 9:30 p.m. FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mississippi at Mississippi State- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland- GOLF 4:30 a.m.
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, second round, Hong Kong- GOLF 8:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, second round, Hong Kong- GOLF 11:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland- GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
NFL FOOTBALL
Chicago at Detroit- FOX 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas- CBS 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta- NBC 7:20 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.