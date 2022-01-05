It was a home game for the Lady Maroons, but Tuesday night was all about the color purple. Madisonville-North Hopkins welcomed the Dawson Springs Lady Panthers to town, with fans and players alike paying homage to the devastation Dawson suffered just 24 hours after the two teams last met on the evening of Dec. 10.

The Lady Maroons warmed up wearing purple “Dawson Strong” t-shirts. Faculty and staff dressed in purple. A large “Dawson Strong” banner hung on the bleachers just inside Don Parson Gym.

But the niceties ended with the opening tip-off, which was won by Camryn LaGrange, who passed to Riley Sword to put Madisonville on the board at 2-0 just two seconds into the game. The Lady Maroons went on a 17-0 run to start the game, not giving up a point to the Lady Panthers until the 1:58 mark, when Dawson’s Abby Ward nailed a three. Madisonville went on to claim the opening quarter 19-3.

Madisonville head coach Jeff Duvall took advantage of his team’s lead to sub in his bench to start the second period. Led by Abby Ward, the Lady Panthers only gave up one point to the North Hopkins lead in the quarter. The junior would score 12 points in the period, including a buzzer beating three that saw Madisonville edge Dawson 15-14 to take a 34-17 lead into the locker room.

The Lady Maroons starters returned to start the third quarter, but were subbed back out by the end of the period, which saw Madisonville dominate the box 31-6, heading into the final quarter with a 65-20 lead.

Dawson Springs would take the fourth and final quarter 10-9, but it wouldn’t be enough to stop the Maroons, who cruised to a 74-30 win to advance to 9-2 on the season.

Emilee Hallum led the way for Madisonville with 16, including four threes. LaGrange and Destiny Whitsell both hit double digits on the night, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively. Also scoring for the Lady Maroons were Kaytee Parish with nine; Amari Lovan with six; Katelyn McGowan, Chloe Young and Bryanne Johnson who all had five, Riley Sword with four; and Brylee Baumgardner with two.

Ward scored 15 of Dawson Springs’ 30 points.

Madisonville will head to Hopkinsville tomorrow night with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.