Madisonville-North Hopkins’ girls basketball team seems to be doing everything it can to leave the 2020-21 season behind.

After a 6-10 finish with 13 Covid cancellations last season, the Lady Maroons have jumped out to a 5-0 start reminiscent of the 2019-20 season when they went 29-2.

MNHHS posted its fifth consecutive victory of the young season Thursday night in a lopsided 65-37 road win over District 7 foe Dawson Springs.

The Lady Maroons had averaged a respectable 5.6 three-pointers per game in their first four contests. But of their 23 field goals against DSHS, 12 came from distance.

Emilee Hallum, who had connected on nine of her shots from the arc before Thursday, knocked down four 3-pointers to lead her team. She finished with a game-high 14 points.

In all, ten Lady Maroons got into the scoring column on the night.

MNHHS was stingy on defense off the tip, holding the host Lady Panthers to just three points and a line field goal. Meanwhile Hallum and Camryn LaGrange combined for four triples to lead the visitors to an 18-3 lead.

North exploded offensively in the second period, as Destiny Whitsell scored nine of her 11 points in the frame, and the Lady Maroons poured in five 3-pointers. They held a 46-12 advantage at halftime.

The two teams played evenly in the third stanza, each scoring right to leave MNHHS up 54-20 headed into the final quarter.

LaGrange finished with 10 points with a pair of triples in the evening, and Kaytee Parrish scored all of her nine points from the arc.

Bryanne Johnson scored seven points for MNHHS, while Kailey Barber and Amari Lovan had four apiece. Brylee Baumgardner added three points, Chloe Young 2, and Katelyn McGowan 1.

The Lady Maroons stay on the road tonight at Dixon where they will face Webster County (2-1) in a 7:00 pm tip.