On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, November 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Wagner at Seton Hall- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Appalachian State at Michigan- BTN 6 p.m.
State Farm Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Duke, New York- ESPN 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Xavier- FS2 6 p.m.
North Florida at Florida- SEC 6 p.m.
Army at Villanova- FS1 7:30 p.m.
California (Riverside) at Nebraska- BTN 8 p.m.
Alcorn State at DePaul- FS2 8 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Auburn- SEC 8 p.m.
St. Mary's vs. Wisconsin, Sioux Falls, S.D.- ESPNU 8 p.m.
State Farm Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Michigan State, New York- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Nevada (Reno)- CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kent State at Toledo- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Ball State at Western Michigan- ESPN2 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 12 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 2:30 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 5 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A & M, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 7:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Chicago- NBA 7 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Montreal- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose- NBCSN 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, Group F- TNT 12:55 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Korea Republic, Round of 16- FS2 1:20 p.m.
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Ajax, Group H- TNT 2 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan- TENNIS 7 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn.- TENNIS 11 a.m.
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan- TENNIS 12:30 p.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds- TENNIS 4:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.