Last night was another tough one for the Lady Storm (1-6) who found themselves on the wrong end of a perfect game for the second time in two nights, this time on the road against Livingston Central (7-2).
The Lady Cardinals posted three runs in the first, a pair in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth to claim a 10-0 victory in five. Livingston Central’s Madeline Norton shut down the Hopkins County Central offense, striking out nine batters while allowing no hits and no runs.
No Lady Storm batters reached base during the game.
Central drops to 1-6 on the season, while Livingston Central moves to 8-2.
Hopkins County Central now gets a bit of an extended break as their next game isn’t scheduled to be played until April 14 when they host Fort Campbell at 6 p.m.
