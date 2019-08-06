Austin Knight did it again.
The winner of the last year's tourney liked the taste of victory so much he decided to take another bite out of the Ches Riddle Sr. Trophy en route to winning the 51st annual Eli Barron invitational Sunday at Madisonville Country Club.
Knight finished Saturday atop of the leader board shooting a 68 and followed it up Sunday with 70 to pull out a two-stroke victory.
KO Taylor tried everything to spoil the title defense, finishing just one stroke behind Knight after Saturday and being tied with Knight heading into the finals two holes, but bogeys on 17 and 18 left him in solo second place.
"Feels good to win back-to-back, but honestly I feel bad for KO cause he played really good. But down the stretch he missed some small puts," said Knight. "But the whole event felt really good. I enjoyed the crowd. It's always a great run tournament; the atmosphere was really good. It was just great."
Unlike his first victory, Sunday's win didn't come as easily.
"Last Year, I took it low the first day and cruised the second day," he said "But today, I really enjoyed actually being competitive and have people out here cheering."
Besides battling the field, Knight also had to face the weather.
The invitational came to a stop on two different occasions because of inclement weather, and the back nine for the leaders was played with the ticking clock of the natural sunlight.
"It seemed like this day took forever," said Knight. "I really didn't think we were going to be able to get it done today."
Luckily, MCC was ready for the action.
"We were prepared and equipped to handle everything and it went smoothly," said course co-owner Joey Clayton. "First, we had a little lighting getting close, and at that point for safety you have to call it. Then, of course, came the rains."
The weather definitely had an impact on how the course played.
"The course drained pretty good, but there were some puddles after the heavy second shower," said Clayton. "We would have liked to held up play a little bit longer, but we were already getting text from the players that they wanted to get back out there."
Knight relied on his college experience to stay calm throughout the stoppages.
"Me playing college golf all the time, today literally felt like a college outing," said Knight. "You just have to stay patient the whole way, and take it one hole at a time."
Knight is heading into his senior year as part of the Murray State University golf team.
"It was definitely a lot wetter on the second day, but not as much as u would've thought with all the rain," said Knight. "I didn't let the course bother me, and in the end it still ended up in good shape."
Despite various moment of uncertainty tied to completing the tourney on Sunday, the event ran smoothly and the fans stayed for it all.
"I think it was great that we were just able to get it all done it time. It really wound up being a great finish," said Clayton."The whole weekend couldn't have gone any better. There are always a few things here and there, but overall everyone was happy. We are going to call it a good weekend and take it."
The highlight of the weekend for many were the final nine holes featuring the leaders with everyone at the course in golf carts following the action hole by hole.
"Me and KO put on a show," said Knight. "It's definitely different from a college event, because you never get these crowds."
Before and after every shot you can constantly hear golf carts moving around trying to get a better view of the action.
"It gets really hectic for a bit, but you want these people out here," said Knight. "You get used to it by the second hole. You let all the cars spread out and then just play the hole. But I love the crowd here; wouldn't want any other way."
