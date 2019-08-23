The soccer matches between Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins scheduled for Thursday night at North were canceled due to weather. No makeup date has been announced.
The Lady Storm and Lady Maroons were slated to kickoff at 5:30 p.m. with both teams entering play with a 3-1 record. North is on a three-game winning streak and Central came in off a win over Webster County on Tuesday.
The boys were supposed to play after the girls' game ended, with North entering play with a record of 2-0-1 and Central sporting a record of 1-1-1. North hasn't played a game since last Thursday, with that match resulting in a 1-1 tie with Henderson. Central was coming off a 1-0 loss to Trigg County on Monday night.
