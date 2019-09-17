Hopkins County Central and Todd County Central played a hard fought match, but the Lady Storm took the volleyball victory in five sets. Central improves their record to 4-7 for the season.
The home team pulled away late in the first set to take the win 21-10 and to go up 1-0.
The Lady Storm got off to a good start in the second, jumping ahead 5-0 to force Todd County to call a timeout. A double hit on the Lady Rebels made it 6-0 Central. A hit out of bounds by Jaleah Bowman gave Todd County their first point of the set.
The Lady Rebels began to claw their way back as they made it 7-2 run to make it 8-7 Central. After both teams traded points, Zoie Larkins gave the ball back to Central as they were able to extend their lead to 12-8.
Mistakes by Todd County cut the Central lead to one point as the Lady Storm led 13-12. The Lady Rebels then tied the set up and took the lead 14-13 with a no return by Central. A serve into the net kept Central in the set as they got the ball back with Todd County leading 15-14.
Central was able to tie it back up 20-20, a violation on Todd County gave Central the lead 21-20. Todd County tied it 22-22 and then took the lead 23-22 with set point approaching.
The second set went back and forth as Central tied it up 23-23 and then took the lead 24-23 to force Todd County to call another timeout.

Central couldn't deliver as a serve falling short of the net tied the set 24-24 and forced extra points. Todd County was able to put themselves on set point 26-25, making Central head coach Greg Wagoner to call a timeout.
Central was able to tie it back up 26-26 coming out of the timeout, but a hit out of bounds made it 27-26 Todd County. A block by the Lady Rebels eventually gave them the set 28-26.
Both teams kept up the back and forth action with Central tying up the third set 12-12. The Lady Storm then gave up three unanswered points to trail 15-13. Central came back to tie it up 15-15, but a hit out of bounds gave the lead back to Todd County 16-15.
Central tied it up 16-16 thanks to a dig by Hailey Stokes and a kill by Larkins. The Lady Storm were able to keep up with their opponent to take the lead 20-18, making Todd County to call a timeout.
Central quickly found themselves on set point leading 24-19. Todd County was able to extend the set a little longer with a kill and a ball in the net to make it 24-21 Central. A kill by Ashlyn Slate gave the 25-21 win to Central to force a fourth set.
Central started the fourth set by pulling out in front 9-4, making Todd County to call a timeout. The Lady Rebels were able to pull within one, making the score 10-9 Central. The Lady Storm was able to score three unanswered points to extend their lead to 13-9.
Todd County was able to tie it up 13-13, but a serve out of bounds gave back the lead to Central 14-13. Both teams went back and forth as they have been all night with the score tied up 17-17. Central gave up three unanswered to trail 20-17 making them call a timeout.
Central was able to tie it up 20-20 going out of the timeout, but they were unable to take the lead. Todd County was on set point with the score 24-20. An ace ended the set with Todd County winning it 25-20 to tie up the match 2-2.
Todd County started out the fifth and final set with a 3-1 lead, but Central was able to tie it up 3-3. Todd County then took the lead 6-4, causing coach Wagoner to talk it over with his team in a timeout. Wagoner took another timeout after Todd County extended their lead to 10-5.
Central pulled within two making it 10-8 Todd County to force the Lady Rebels to take a timeout to regroup.
The Lady Storm tied it up 11-11 and took the lead 12-11. Todd County called another timeout with Central leading 13-11. A violation on Central gave the ball back to Todd County with the score at 14-12 Central. Central ended winning the set 15-12 and the match 3-2.
