Cavanaugh's hat trick leads Lady Storm to victory

The Hopkins County Central High School girls soccer got back to their winning ways Thursday night, handling Trigg County 5-2.
Katelyn Cavanaugh scored two goals in the opening four minutes on her way to a hat trick and Priya Holmes provided another two scores to move Central to 8-4 on the year.
"It does feel really good to bounce back form the loss," said Cavanaugh. " And it feels good to beat Trigg, because we usually tie them or we lose. So it feels really good."
It took the Lady Storm took just 70 seconds to get on the board. Cavanaugh took the ball almost 10 yards out of the box and hit a bomb that sailed over the Trigg County keeper to get the game going.
Less than two minutes later, Cavanaugh added another highlight reel goal pulling off almost the exact same goal but from even further behind. On both occasions, she received the ball in the midfield, created space with her dribbling and launched a surprise shot that took the keeper by surprise.
"It just felt good," said Cavanugh. " Like the previous games, I have been kicking them over the goal a bunch, but tonight they were on point."
The game slowed down after the hectic start, but Central still managed to get their third score of the half with Holmes finishing off a counter attack in the 20th minute to take a 3-0 lead to the half.
Trigg got close to their goal with five minutes remaining in the first half hitting the post with a free kick. They finally took their chance to begin the second half catching the Lady Storm asleep scoring two minutes in.
Central responded quickly to the score with Homes finding her second score of the game just sixty seconds later.
From there, Central tried to protect their three-goal lead and were finding success doing it until the final five minutes. Trigg found their second score and tried to go all out to make up the margin, but Cavanaugh quickly made them pay.
With two minutes left on the clock, she found her third long-range goal of the match to bring back the three goal margin at 5-2. The three goals cliched the game and brought Cavanaugh's total to 18 on the year.
"We've really made a big improvement over the past week with so many games," said Cavanugh. "We are finally starting to figure things out."
