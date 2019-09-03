Offense was easy to come by on Saturday for Madisonville North Hopkins as they shut out Mayfield 9-0. The Maroons haven't allowed a goal on their home pitch so far this season.
"I'm always scared of playing Saturday morning games," North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. "They're not in the daily routine of going to school and then coming back to play. I always warn the guys to never underestimate and always play to our level."
Jack Dodds scored two goals, including a penalty-kick score, and Jeshua DeLeon also recorded two goals.
"Seven of the nine goals were scored by different people," Agisilaou said. "Seven goals were also assisted so it showed that we shared the ball and it wasn't about one guy."
See Maroons/Page B2
JJ Brown got North on the board over a minute and a half into the match, and Tanner Ray scored a couple minutes later to give North a quick 2-0 lead.
Zak Brown had a wide open net, but the Mayfield goalkeeper took Brown out from under his legs, giving North a penalty kick and the Mayfield keeper a yellow card. Brown was in obvious pain on the ground near the Mayfield goal, and he wasn't able to kick the PK. He had an AC separation from landing on his shoulder.
Dodds kicked it in to give North a 3-0 lead.
"(Brown) beat their goalie and the goalie clipped his leg and he landed on his shoulder," Dodds said. "He would've scored for sure if he wasn't taken down."
"We got the PK call and Jack converted it for us," Agisilaou said. "In my opinion, the goalie should've gotten a red card, but it's a judgment call on the officials, and they did a great job today. At the end of the day, they stand by the decision. We got the PK and scored."
Dodds found the back of the net again with less than four minutes to go in the first half. North went into halftime with a 4-0 lead.
The North offense didn't stop in the second half with Simen Lind scoring seven minutes into the half. Logan Rainwater and Kael Knight both scored within a minute of each with less than 25 minutes to go in the match.
Jeshua DeLeon scored twice in the final 13 minutes to seal the game for North. Alex Brooks picked up his third shutout of the season in goal for the Maroons. Brooks recorded two saves on Saturday.
North will be traveling up to Evansville on Thursday to take on Evansville Harrison with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.