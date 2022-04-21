After losing an early 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ softball team opened the offensive arsenal to run away from Caldwell County, 11-4, Thursday at home.

The Lady Maroons took the three-run advantage into the top of the fourth when Harper Holeman clubbed a three-run homer over the left field fence to tie the game at 4-4.

Madisonville quickly answered in the bottom of the frame when Brenna Sherman and Chloe Young hit back-to-back, two-out singles to put runners on first and second. Amber Osborne made it three in a row on the next at-bat, driving in Sherman to regain a lead MNHHS wouldn’t relinquish. North hung another two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth, while freshman hurler Mackenzie Stoltz shut down the Lady Tigers the rest of the way.

Stoltz threw a complete game, allowing four runs and scattering nine hits. She stuck out 10 and walked five, needing 134 pitches to vanquish Caldwell. Stoltz is 6-0 in seven games for Madisonville.

It was the second win of the season for MNHHS (13-2) over the Lady Tigers. They earned a 12-2 victory in Princeton on March 29.

The Lady Maroons collected 18 hits in the win. Stoltz went 3-for-4, while and Sherman and Zoe Davis both went 3-for-5.

Sherman also drove in three runs and scored once, while Davis added three runs scored and an RBI.

Osborne was 2-for-4 with a run driven in, and Young went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for her RBI. Jaycee Nofsinger drove in three and scored one in a 2-for-5 performance.

The victory marks the tenth game of the season in which the Lady Maroons have scored 10 or more runs. They have outscored their opponents 164-52, and at press time was the most prolific offense in the Second Region. The closest team to MNHHS in production, Union County, had scored 155 runs through the first half of a double header with Lyon County Thursday.

At press time, the Bravettes were trailing 2-0 in the top of the second inning.

The two top offenses will meet tonight at 6:00 pm on the Bravettes’ home diamond in Morganfield.

1B: Z. Davis, J. Noffsinger, B. Sherman (2), C. Young, A. Osborne (2), M. Stoltz (3), K. Seargent, K. Justice

2B: B. Sherman, Z. Davis, J. Noffsinger

HR: C. Young

RBIs: Z. Davis, J. Noffsinger (3), B. Sherman (3), C. Young, A. Osborne, K. Seargent