Lady Maroons keep winning streak alive

Madisonville North Hopkins' historic winning streak extends to 15 games as the Lady Maroons blew out Dawson Springs, 70-42.
North started out he first eight minutes with a 20-7 run. Dawson decided to apply full court press, mainly between North's Camryn LaGrange and Dawson's Brooklyn Clark in the early going.
"The one thing that we're working on is our defense," Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. "Going into the 2nd Region All A Classic next week, we needed to practice going against tough teams like North. We got to go out there and try to do something that's going to make us better. So going man-to-man against one of the best teams in the region really helped us with that."
The Lady Maroons kept it going in the second quarter going on a 9-2 run in the first five minutes of play to go up 29-9. North tacked on six more points while Dawson managed to put three points on the board before the half thanks to a shot beyond the arc by Denisha Randolph as the Lady Maroons went into halftime with a 35-12 lead.
"We told our girls about Dawson's three point shooters," North head coach Jeff Duvall said. "They can shoot from all over the floor and I think we need to do a better job on getting out to those three point shooters on defense."
North didn't waste any time going into the second half as they got on a 8-0 run in the first 90 seconds to make it 43-12. Dawson responded with a 9-4 run of their own to cut North's lead to 47-21, making sure that the game didn't go into a running clock with four minutes remaining in the third.
"Our offense were a little stagnant in the first half and they weren't moving the ball as much as they should," Scott said. "But at halftime we made that adjustment, getting open more and taking those open shots."
At the end of the third quarter, Dawson was able to get to within 12 as North led 52-30 going into the final quarter.
With North going on a 18-point run, Dawson kept pace to make it 68-36 North with 2:30 remaining. With the large lead, Duvall decided to go to his bench to give some rest to his starters.
"I want to give as much playing time to our bench players," Duvall said. "At the same time I want to give my starters as much rest as possible since we have to go to Caldwell tomorrow."
With North reserves on the floor, Dawson went on a final 6-2 run before time expired.
For Dawson Brooklyn Clark led the team with 19 points and Randolph finished her night with 14.
See Streak/Page B2
"Clark and Randolph always have the green light from me," Scott said. "If they have a open shot they take it because that's the type of players they are."
As for North Courtney Peyton led the offense with 22 points, LaGrange and Lindsey Peyton each recorded 13 points.
North will have short rest as they will travel to Caldwell County tonight with tip off at 6 p.m. Dawson's next game will be the 2nd Region All A Tournament next Thursday. Their opponent and tipoff time has yet to be announced.
