OWENSBORO -- Hopkins County Central quarterback Adrian Stringer threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns, but the Storm were outmatched on their way to a 68-14 loss to Owensboro Catholic on Friday night at Steele Stadium.
The junior signal-caller completed 18-of-36 passes, including scoring throws of 23 and 6 yards -- both to senior wide receiver Colin Rodgers.
Central (0-5) fell behind 14-0 after Catholic scored on its first two drives, but the Storm regrouped for a 6-play, 70-yard drive capped off by Stringer's high-arching pass down the left sideline and into the arms of Rodgers from 23 yards out.
However, the Aces (4-1) then scored 21 unanswered points for a 35-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
See Storm/Page B3
Owensboro Catholic forced the KHSAA-mandated running clock when senior quarterback Drew Hartz -- who threw for 502 yards and a program-record nine touchdowns -- connected with Hagan Edge for a 16-yard TD. The score put the Aces up 48-7 with 7:49 left in the second quarter.
The Storm didn't strike again until Stringer orchestrated a 10-play, 72-yard drive to open the second half. He found Rodgers for a 6-yard touchdown across the middle of the end zone to pull Central within 55-14 with 5:43 remaining in the third period.
Catholic added two more touchdowns from there to provide the final margin.
Senior wide receiver Blasin Moore led Central with 101 yards on seven pass receptions, while Rodgers finished with 29 yards and his pair of TD catches. Senior wide receiver Johntize Miller chipped in four catches for 50 yards.
The Storm will continue looking for their first win of the season when they host McLean County next week.
