Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central 9, Crittenden County 2: Katelyn Cavanaugh and Priya Holmes both recorded hat tricks in the match with Cavanaugh scoring four goals and Holmes finding the back of the net three times. Keri Reynolds and Rebekah Reasor also got in on the scoring scoring one goal each. Reasor also recorded three assists. Kire Peyton made three saves but allowed two goals in the win. Central's record improves to 10-5-0 as they enter Tuesday sitting in second place in Region 2 behind Madisonville North Hopkins.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central 3, McLean County 0: McLean County forced extra points in the first set, but the Lady Storm came out on top 30-28. Central took care of business in the second set 25-23 and the third set 25-22 to win in three sets. Zoie Larkins led the Lady Storm in kills with 12. Joleigh Clark and Leghjaye Barnes each recorded seven kills in the match. Larkins and Jaleah Bowman also recorded two aces while serving. Central enters play on Tuesday with a 7-9 record.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 10, Caldwell County 0: Eight different Maroons found the back of the net for North as they ran away with it 10-0 over Caldwell County. Luke McElroy and Dalton Daves each scored twice in the match. Niko Perez made his fourth appearence in goal for North and picked up his first shutout of the season.
