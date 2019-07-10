Matthew Yates clubbed two hits and scored twice, as the Hopkins County 12-year-old Little League All-Stars fell to Franklin-Simpson, 15-5, at the District 1 Tournament on Tuesday at Country Heights Elementary School.
Elias Earl also scored twice for Hopkins County, which finished pool play at 0-4.
Evan Lear also scored a run for Hopkins County.
Franklin-Simpson (1-3) was led by Grant Cook and Gunner Holland, who scored three runs apiece.
Hopkins County recorded two runs in the top of the first for the early lead, but Franklin Simpson hit back with five unanswered runs for a 5-2 advantage through two innings. Hopkins County added another pair of runs in the third, but again it was countered -- this time by eight runs for a 13-4 Franklin-Simpson lead.
Hopkins County added its last run in the fourth frame, and Franklin-Simpson tacked on two more in the fifth inning for the run-rule victory
