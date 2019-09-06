The Madisonville North Hopkins High School tennis team will have a new home soon.
Construction for new tennis courts at the high school have broken ground this week. Starting from the ground up, North will have a completely new playing surface along with lights to illuminate all the action.
"The courts had last been built 50 years ago. It got to the point where it was costing more to resurface the old court than to have a completely new one," said North boys tennis coach Bryan Fazenbaker. "We had to weedeat our courts before playing because they would start growing in the cracks."
The current courts are heavily damaged from the years of handling the grueling Kentucky weather and constant play. No lights for night play was also an issue.
"We put in some with, and a lot of parents put in donations, but the bulk of it was funded by the school board." said Fazenbaker. "They really got behind us, and this shows it."
The Maroons have built one of the best tennis programs in western Kentucky in recent years, winning the region once and getting runner-up honors twice in the last three seasons, including sending four players to state this year.
The new courts will be located behind the old ones and will be taking over what used to be a practice field.
"Including the lights will be a big deal for us," said Fazenbaker. "It will allow the action to happen and take away the issue of dealing with lighting when the sun comes down."
The team currently uses the school courts and the courts at Madisonville Community College during the season, having the boys and girls team flip throughout the year. That rotation will still continue when the new court is unveiled, and it will give North two great options to continue to build on their recent successes.
