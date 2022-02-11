The Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon swim and dive team will be competing in the KHSAA State Championships today at The Falling Springs Center in Versailles.
The Maroons placed second overall in the regional meet to advance.
On the diving side of the team: Ryan Farmer broke the Region 1 record in diving and was also the Region 1 Dive Champion. Desmone Ardizzone placed 2nd in the region, and both divers qualified for state.
On the swim side of the team: Seth Spencer qualified for state in the Individual Medley event, and the girls 400-freestyle relay also qualified for state. Overall, Maroon swimmers had 18 top eight finishes in the region, including Adrian Chang (8th in the 200 freestyle), Maci Crowell (7th in the 200 Individual Medley), Seth Spencer (2nd in the Individual Medley and 3rd in butterfly), Sy Soriano (5th in the IM and 5th in the butterfly), Audrey Tate (8th in 100 freestyle), Reese Soriano (7th in 100-freestyle and 4th in backstroke), Adison Melton (4th in 500 freestyle), Jude Gamblin (6th in backstroke), Ella Kirkland (5th in backstroke), Aiden Clark (8th in breaststroke), both girls’ and boys’ medley relays, both boys’ and girls’ 200-freestyle relays, and the girls’ 400-freestyle relay.
The Maroons are under new leadership this season with Ashley Soriano and Chandy Melton coaching the swimmers and McKenzie Shoulders coaching the divers.
There are two seniors on the swim team, Maci Crowell and Adam Tagg. Both have been Maroon swimmers for six years.
