Local Sports

Thursday

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Crittenden County- 7 p.m.

Friday

Football

Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Webster County- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 22

Aurora GAMES

Day 3: Women's Basketball, Albany, N.Y.- ESPNU 6:10 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

NC State at South Carolina- SEC 6 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, Mölndal, Sweden- GOLF 4 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, Aurora, Ontario- GOLF 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Atlanta- GOLF 12 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, Boise, Idaho- GOLF 5 p.m.

European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden- GOLF 4 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 2 p.m.

World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 6:10 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs- MLB 1 p.m.

Cleveland at NY Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh- MLB 6 p.m.

NY Yankees at Oakland OR Toronto at LA Dodgers (games joined in progress)- 9:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami- FOX 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC- ESPN 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPNEWS 10 a.m.

WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, Bronx, N.Y.- TENNIS 10 a.m.

ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C.- TENNIS 2 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Indiana at Los Angeles- CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, Melbourne, Australia- NBA 4:30 a.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.