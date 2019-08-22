Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Crittenden County- 7 p.m.
Friday
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Webster County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 22
Aurora GAMES
Day 3: Women's Basketball, Albany, N.Y.- ESPNU 6:10 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NC State at South Carolina- SEC 6 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, Mölndal, Sweden- GOLF 4 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, Aurora, Ontario- GOLF 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Atlanta- GOLF 12 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, Boise, Idaho- GOLF 5 p.m.
European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden- GOLF 4 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 2 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 6:10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs- MLB 1 p.m.
Cleveland at NY Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh- MLB 6 p.m.
NY Yankees at Oakland OR Toronto at LA Dodgers (games joined in progress)- 9:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami- FOX 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPNEWS 10 a.m.
WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, Bronx, N.Y.- TENNIS 10 a.m.
ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C.- TENNIS 2 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Indiana at Los Angeles- CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, Melbourne, Australia- NBA 4:30 a.m.
